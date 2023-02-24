B-CU basketball team has eyes on SWAC Tournament

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats women’s basketball team is 10-15 overall and 9-6 in the SWAC.
The Wildcats are currently sixth in the conference standings but were tied for second just over a week ago. They are still in position for a top four seed for next month’s conference tournament.
B-CU has already top last season’s six-win mark.
It’s been a season of streaks for the Wildcats who are on a three-game losing streak that includes razor thin margins like the 74-71 triple overtime setback at Alabama State on Monday, Feb. 20.
Prior to the current slide, the Wildcats had won 10 of their previous 14 games including a five-game win streak from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11.
“We had a lot of new players so there is a learning curve. It takes time to get to know each other and blend together. We used our tough non-conference schedule to find an identity. We played some SEC and ACC teams with some good Mid-Major programs. It showed us who we really are,” said Janell Crayton, B-CU’s head coach.
“I think during our winning streaks we just continued to gain confidence and lean into what we did best. We have a strong conference. Basketball is a game of runs. We had some good runs and withstood good runs. We’ve played with a lot of energy. We can always keep things close with our defense and rebounds.”
B-CU also lost its first seven games of the season.
This is Crayton’s second year leading the program and has rebuilt the roster with eight new players. Only five returned from last season.
Bethune-Cookman has depth and balance.
They are led by graduate guard Chanel Wilson (16.9ppg, 3.3rpg, 2.3apg, 1.2spg) who transferred from Indiana.
Newcomers and key returners
“Being a scorer and leader is fairly new for me. It’s not something I’m not used to. I’ve played different roles. Coach has pushed me to be a leader since I am older than the others. I know scoring will come. I’m comfortable,” responded Wilson.
Freshman guard D’Shantae Edwards (8.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 3.3 spg) has also stood out and ranks in the top 10 in steals in the country.
Senior guard Morgan Beacham (5.8ppg, 2.5rpg), sophomore center Kayla Clark (6.9ppg, 7.8rpg) and sophomore forward Kayla White (4.6ppg) are key returners.
“Those three have been great. They understand what the SWAC is like including the travel and atmosphere. We’ve been fortunate to have them as leaders and helping the rest of the team understand how we play,” noted Crayton.
Newcomers in freshman point guard Karianna Woods (4.5ppg, 2rpg, 1.6spg), freshman forward Camerah Langston and junior power forward Nia Jordan (7.4 ppg, 5.2rpg), who transferred from Buffalo are also paying off.
“This is really a good group of girls to play with. It’s a fun group. We pick each other up when someone is down. We keep each other going and laughing. It’s a good system. We have good chemistry and sisterhood,” Wilson said.
‘We must stay consistent’
B-CU has bright spots, areas in need of improvement and challenges.
“What has worked is playing aggressively on both ends of the floor. We’re a defensive team. In offense we like to get out in transition. We are still working on details and getting to know each other with a young team. We must continue to get better as the season goes along,” expressed Crayton.
“The challenge has been making the girls understand the grind of the season especially in conference play. We travel a lot. We fly and ride buses. There is a lot of hard work. We must stay consistent. We have so many new players. I think we’re starting to understand.”
The Wildcats look to get back on track down the stretch as they host Southern (Feb. 25), Grambling (Feb. 27) and Florida A&M (March 4).
The goals of winning the SWAC Tournament and getting into the NCAA tournament are still possible.
The SWAC Tournament is March 8-11 at Bartow Arena in downtown Birmingham, Alabama. The top eight teams in the conference will play.
“It will take everyone stepping into their role and us coming into ourselves. We know we have a good team. We must work hard and play together,” said Wilson.
Crayton agrees. “It is going to take consistency, being aggressive, continuing to work hard and improving. It will take a little bit of luck. It will take hard work. If we to do that, we can put ourselves where we want to be.”
Indoor track and field team has three SWAC champions
Bethune-Cookman won three individual championships at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Feb. 17.
Jermain Dyges won the men’s 60-meter dash, Michael Hopkins the pole vault and Amenda Saint-Louis the women’s 400-meter dash.
Dyges’ time of 6.67 seconds matched his B-CU school record set earlier this year at Clemson.
Hopkins cleared 15 feet, 3 inches for his championship. The sophomore won the outdoor title last year.
Saint-Louis clocked a time of 55.19 for her victory. She also won the 400-meter outdoor event last year.
The men finished fourth and women 11th. Alabama State swept team titles.
For more information on Bethune-Cookman University’s teams, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
