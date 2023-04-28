B-CU breaks ground on new practice football field

Bethune-Cookman broke ground on a new on-campus practice football field on April 22, just hours before its spring football game.
The field will be named the John Bryan Practice Field in honor of Bryan and his wife, who are key donors to the university.
It will be located directly behind the Larry R. Handfield Athletic Training Center on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Lincoln Street.
The training center houses offices for football coaches and staff, meeting rooms, a weight room and other meeting rooms and program amenities.
Construction will begin in weeks and the field will be completed by the start of fall practice in August.
For more information on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
