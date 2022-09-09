B-CU coach: ‘We’ll get better’

Moving on from the Miami loss, the Wildcats are preparing for their first home game.
Bethune-Cookman University showed flashes but was no match for the University of Miami in a 70-13 defeat in its season opener on Sept. 3.
The Wildcats offense that moved the ball, particularly with its passing attack.
“I think we made some plays offensively. Special teams, we have to pick it up. Defensively, we’ll get better. I think Miami made the plays they were supposed to make. We left some plays out there,” said Terry Sims, B-CU’s head football coach.
The Hurricanes used their potent rushing attack to rack up 300 on the ground.
Junior quarterback Jalon Jones, who transferred in from Mississippi Delta State College, threw for 243 yards with a touchdown in a successful debut at B-CU. Jones also played at Jackson State before Mississippi Delta State.
“I think we have some good receivers out there that can hurt anybody on any given day,” said Jones.
Quarterbacks Tyrone Franklin Jr. and Walter Simmons also played in the game.
“We didn’t make all the right decisions, but I thought we were solid,” added Sims.
Miami (1-0) entered the game ranked No. 16 in the AP poll and racked up 600 total yards.
Tyler Van Dyke threw for 193 yards with two touchdowns for the Hurricanes.
B-CU standouts included Dylaan Lee (five receptions for 83 yards), Que’Shaun Byrd (30 rushing yards, two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown), Marcus Riley (two receptions, 68 yards), and Darryl Powell, Jr. (two catches, 56 yards).
Henry Parrish (108 yards rushing, three touchdowns), Thad Franklin (78 yards rushing, two touchdowns) and Xavier Restrepo ( five catches, 100 yards, one touchdown) also had good showings for Miami.
South Carolina State next
Bethune-Cookman (0-1) turns its attention to the South Carolina State University Bulldogs (0- 1), who will come to Daytona Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.
The Bulldogs are the defending HBCU National Champion and MEAC champion.
South Carolina State is coming off a 56-10 loss to the University of Central Florida.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats are historic rivals from their time during the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
“It’s been a great game since I got here in 2010. For a stretch, the road team always won. They broke that streak by winning at their place last year,” stated Sims.
“It’s always a tough and physical game. I get in trouble for calling it a brawl, but its’ two tough teams battling it out.”
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats football, schedule, stats, roster and more, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
