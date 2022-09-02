B-CU introduces three new assistant football coaches

Bethune-Cookman will have three new assistant coaches on the sidelines Saturday when the Wildcats take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.
Mike Canales (offensive coordinator), Kenyatta McCoy (special teams/defensive backs) and Herb Pickens (linebackers) joined the Wildcats this year.
“We’re excited to have all three of these men join our family, said B-CU Head Coach Terry Sims. “They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program.”
Canales comes to B-CU after a stint at Maryland as an analyst, preparing the defense for offensive opponents. The team won the Pinstripe Bowl the year he was there. Prior to that, he was at Texas-El Paso. He was interim coach at North Texas twice and after a brief stint at Utah State, he served as quarterbacks coach at Tennessee.
Canales attended Utah State, where he was a threeyear starting quarterback.
McCoy comes to Daytona Beach from Georgia Military College where he served as the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks Coach. Prior to Georgia Military, McCoy was at Alabama A&M the 2020 HBCU National Champions and SWAC Champions, where he served as the cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator
Before that, McCoy served as cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator for three-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champion North Carolina Central in addition to stints at Pikeville, Kentucky State and Murray State.
Pickens served two years as the head coach of Lincoln and has since coached at Ave Maria, and Valley Forge Military Academy.
A graduate of Lane, Pickens would remain on campus for two seasons as an assistant before moving on to Saint Mary and then Lincoln.
– Courtesy of B-CU Athletics
