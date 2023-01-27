B-CU men’s hoops drops conference games

On the men’s side, the Wildcats also fell short in games at Alcorn State 77-68 on Monday and Jackson State 70-66 on Jan. 21.
Zion Harmon led the way with 22 points while Marcus Garrett added 17 points and Kevin Davis 13 points with 14 rebounds for B-CU on Monday.
Two days earlier, Harmon posted 20 points, Garrett had 15 points with seven rebounds and six assists and Davis nine points with nine rebounds for the Wildcats.
B-CU (6-14, 2-5) returns home and will be looking for wins when they host Alabama State on Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. and Alabama A&M on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
