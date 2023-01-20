B-CU men’s hoops split conference games

Marcus Garrett had 21 points and Kevin Davis posted 16 points with 14 rebounds for Bethune-Cookman in a 77-71 loss to Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Monday.
Joe French and Dhashon Dyson added 11 points apiece for B-CU.
Two days earlier, the Wildcats downed Mississippi Valley State 77-71.
In that game, French led the way with 31 points while Davis added 14 points and Dyson 10 for the Wildcats.
B-CU (6-12, 2-3) travels to Jackson State on Jan. 21 and Alcorn State on Jan. 23.
Wildcats’ softball schedule set
Bethune-Cookman softball team has unveiled its 2023 schedule.
The Wildcats play 48 regular season games, including 14 home games.
Head Coach Laura Watten will begin her 17th season leading the program.
Bethune-Cookman opens the season at the Florida Atlantic Invitational February 10-12 in Boca Raton. The Wildcats will face Iowa, Mississippi State, Stony Brook, Loyola and Florida Atlantic University.
B-CU first home game is March 10 when the team opens conference play against Alabama A&M.
They will close out the season with at Alabama A&M from April 28-30.
For more information on B-CU sports, teams, stats and schedule, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
