B-CU opens conference play with series win

It’s been a good start to the 2023 season on the diamond for the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats’ baseball team.
The Wildcats took down cross county rival Stetson (14-9) 13-5 in non-conference action on Tuesday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark (JRP) in downtown Daytona Beach.
Transitioning into Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play, the Wildcats are right where they want to be.
Bethune-Cookman (11-10) is 2-1 in the SWAC after taking two of three games from the defending SWAC champions, the Alabama State University Hornets at JRP March 17-19.
B-CU won the series finale 6-5 on Sunday; a day earlier they took the first game of a double header 5-4 but dropped the second 11-3.
“It’s good to get the series win, especially when you’re playing the perennial favorites to win the conference,” said B-CU Head Coach Jonathan Hernandez.
“It feels good to get the first conference series. We started good but we have a long way to go.”
The Wildcats jumped out to an 8-4 start to the season, then lost to perennial power Florida State, ranked #21 at the time. B-CU then was swept in three games to then-ranked #20 South Carolina, now ranked #11.
“We’ve learned a lot about ourselves up until now. This is a resilient group. This is a tough-minded team. Look at this past weekend against Alabama State. Every time they got up on us, we found a way to fight back. We’ve done that all year. We’re pleased about it. We will continue working towards our goals,” responded Hernandez.
Key players
The Wildcats have been anchored on the mound by junior starting pitcher Nolan Santos (2-1, 3.60ERA, 30IP, 46SO).
Relief pitchers like senior Dale Michaud (1-0, 2.57ERA), freshman Pablo Torres (9.1IP, 12SO) and senior Joan Gonzalez (2-0, 2 saves, 13.1IP, 19SO) have held down the bullpen.
Offensively, junior infielder Luis Tuero (.353BA, 11RBI, 30H, 15R); junior outfielder Garrett Chun (.315BA, 23H, 18R) and junior outfielder Hyland Hall (.362BA, 1HR, 10RBI, 25H, 15R) at the top of the order along with senior infielder Colton Olasin (.323BA, 9RBI, 20, 10R) have shined.
“I don’t know if there are any surprises. We trust in our guys. We know what they are capable of. Those are the ones that’s been showing out thus far,” noted Hernandez
The Wildcats also have junior infielder Robert Moya (.324BA, 1HR, 12RBI) and senior catcher, Boris Pena (.273BA, 2HR, 14RBI).
Starting pitchers in junior Luis Lipthratt (2-1, 24.1IP, 25SO) and junior Daniel Gaviria (2-2, 3.99ERA) have also had moments.
B-CU plays mostly conference games on weekends with midweek games against mostly in-state opponents sprinkled in for the remainder of the season.
“Our mindset is the same. We’re trying to win every game. Conference wins are important. Winning on the weekends puts us in position down the road for the conference tournament,” expressed Hernandez.
The Wildcats were picked to finish second in the SWAC East Division pre-season polls behind Alabama State.
History of title wins
Bethune-Cookman has a storied baseball program that won 19 MEAC titles and made 17 NCAA Regionals from 1996-2017. They also won the MEAC in 1985.
It’s still a long way to go; however, their goals of winning the SWAC East Division and SWAC tournament remain intact.
Hernandez emphasized, “We must stay healthy and get more consistent both offensively and on the mound. It’s not that we haven’t done a good job. You want to get better as the season goes along and again get hot at the right time.”
Those who want to see the Wildcats in action over the next few weeks can.
Bethune-Cookman hosts Mississippi Valley State in SWAC play from March 24-26, South Florida on March 28 and rival and SWAC foe Florida A&M March 31-April 2.
