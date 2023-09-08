B-CU ready for home opener against Savannah State

Bethune-Cookman University began their 100th season of football at the University of Memphis with a 56- 14 defeat in the Football Bowl Series (FBS) program on Sept. 2.
All hope isn’t lost but much improvement needs to be made.
There is still much football to be played with 10 games over the next three months.
Memphis recap
The Wildcats were no match for the Tigers.
The offense only had 91 total yards of offense, four first downs and no points.
Walter Simmons III and Luke Sprague played quarterback for B-CU. Simmons played most of the game; he isn’t on the two-deep depth chart. Sprague is listed as the backup. Tylik Bethea is the listed starter but didn’t play.
The Wildcats defense scored two touchdowns. Amarie Jones had a 69-yard interception return touchdown and Ejike Brown scooped up a fumble and went 19-yards for a score.
During Tuesday’s SWAC media weekly teleconference, Head Coach Raymond Woodie, Jr. reflected on game one last time.
“It was exciting to finally see the team go and fight for each other. For our coaching staff, it was good for us to see us play an opponent other than ourselves. It was good to see the guys fight a big-time program,” said Woodie.
“We had some positives. The offense had only one turnover. We don’t want any. We also played better than expected up front against a team with NFL prospects. The defense had three takeaways and scored two touchdowns. We had some guys step up including some first-year players.”
Savannah State next
Bethune-Cookman hosts Savannah State (1-0) at Daytona Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. The game is live on ESPN+ and the CatEye Network via Youtube. Fans are encouraged to wear gold.
The schools have plenty of history having been members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in the past. The Tigers are in the SIAC at the Division II level.
The Wildcats lead the all-time series 38-8-3. The teams last played in 2018, which was a B-CU 35-20 win in Daytona.
Savannah State last won 16-10 in overtime in Savannah, Georgia in 2016.
Woodie emphasized, “Savannah State will come ready to go. They have a quarterback who is a really good football player. They have a lot of skill guys. It will be a good contest for us. It’s going to be huge to be playing at home. There are a lot of traditions. Players are looking forward to the support of family, friends, alumni, the school and community.”
Savannah State features QB Jadon Adams; RB Shamarcus Poole; OL Kyle Frazier; OL Rion Adams; K Kenneth Lockhart; RB AJ Brown; WR Da’Shaun Mitchell; LB Tavare Brewton; DB Don Bell; DB Elijah Norwood and DL Nathaniel Chisholm.
Woodie also weighed in on who’ll play under center for B-CU but don’t be surprised if he starts someone else.
He said, “Walt (Simmons) makes plays with his feet. We didn’t open the playbook, but we want him to get him confident. Luke is more of a passer. Walt will get better. We will always keep it competitive. I’m not against having two quarterbacks but right now Walt is the guy coming into this week, but it will be competitive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.