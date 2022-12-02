B-CU ROUNDUP

Averett, Hill-Robinson and Deas are All-SWAC
Three Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats football players earned All-SWAC post season honors, the league announced on Tuesday morning.
Graduate tight end Kemari Averett was named All-SWAC First Team Offense.
Averett caught 39 passes for 445 yards with seven touchdowns. He caught a pass in every game he played at B-CU.
Junior defensive back Omari Hill-Robinson made All-SWAC first team defense.
Hill-Robinson recorded 27 total tackles and four interceptions. His four picks were tied for the second most in the conference.
Sophomore kick returner Darnell Deas also garnered All-SWAC First Team Specialist selection.
Deas was the top returner in the conference. He had 745 kick return yards with two touchdowns and averaged 26.6 return yards a game. He led the SWAC in all three of those categories.
All three also received All-SWAC First Team Pre-Season Honors.
The complete list of All SWAC post season honors can be found at swac.org.
Women’s basketball: Lady Wildcats battle in defeat
On the hardwood, the BethuneCookman University Wildcats women’s basketball team is off to a 0-5 start to the 2022-23 season.
In their most recent action on Sunday, Nov. 27, Bethune-Cookman fell to Jacksonville University (Fla.) 75-52.
Chanel Wilson had 22 points and Kayla Clark 12 points for B-CU.
Wilson recorded 12 points and O’Mariyah Tucker 10 points with 10 rebounds for the Wildcats in a 63- 60 loss to Georgia Southern on Nov. 22.
B-CU hosts North Florida on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in Moore Gymnasium on campus then travels to St. John’s on Nov. 11 and Iona on Nov. 13.
B-CU men’s hoops adds another win
Bethune-Cookman’s men’s team is off to a 3-4 start to the season after going 1-2 this past week in some highly contested games.
The Wildcats fell sport to Northwestern State 69-66 on Nov. 27.
In that game, Zion Harmon (16 points), Kevin Davis (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Marcus Garrett (13 points) led the way for B-CU.
A day earlier the Wildcats edged Idaho State 68-66.
Davis (16 points), Dylan Robertson (14 points, 7 rebounds), Harmon (11 points) and Emani McEntire (10 points) paced Bethune-Cookman.
B-CU hosted Chicago State on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m., then travels to North Florida on Dec. 10.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
