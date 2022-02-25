B-CU’s baseball team looking for a SWAC title

It took 709 days for the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats’ baseball team to play a game again.
The Wildcats (1-2) won their season opener but dropped the series to Youngstown State University at Jackie Robinson Ballpark from Feb. 18-20.
The coronavirus pandemic took about two seasons from B-CU. The 2020 season was killed after a month; they didn’t play in 2021.
“COVID-19 impacted us tremendously. When the school opted out of athletics last year, we knew we would lose some guys. We had a big recruiting class coming in which was ranked 50th in country,’’ said Jonathan Hernandez B-CU’s head baseball coach.
“We took it as a glass half full mentality. A lot of guys went to play JUCO. We had 10 guys on roster; now we have 36. We brought in some guys we believe can help us win championships.”
B-CU is built around pitching and defense.
“We are deep on the mound. We will be solid defensively. I am a big advocate of pitching and defense wins baseball games,” said Hernandez.
“Offensively, we’ll have to stay with our philosophy. I think we can score runs but I think pitching and defense will be our strength with the roster we have.”
Key players
The Wildcats also have a young but experienced roster with sophomore starting pitcher Luis Lipthratt; sophomore second baseman Colton Olasin; junior catcher Boris Pena; sophomore shortstop Matthew Garcia; sophomore outfielder Christopher Patterson; sophomore starting pitcher Joan Gonzalez and Gabriel White; and sophomore outfielder Malik Stephens.
“I am excited and ready to play. I am thankful for the opportunity. We’re all excited to play,” said Lipthratt.
Garcia added, ‘This team has a lot of guys with experience that knows how to play the game. We can pick each other up.”
Relief pitchers include sophomore Brenton Fisher (North Carolina Central transfer) as the closer; sophomore Nolan Santos and freshman Knicko Billings.
Lipthratt, Gonzalez and Patterson are junior college (JUCO) transfers. Olasin, Garcia, Pena, Santos and Billings return to B-CU after a year at JUCO.
“B-CU is a great place to be. The most important thing is my teammates. I’ve been with them since my freshman year. I couldn’t think of another group of guys to battle with,” expressed Olasin.
Hernandez noted, “The chemistry is awesome. These guys get along with each other. Everyone knows what their roles are going to be.”
‘A good move’
The Wildcats are playing their first season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). In the MEAC, they won 19 baseball titles.
“I think it’s a good move. The coaches in the SWAC do a great job with their programs. I think the style of baseball is different than the MEAC,” responded Hernandez.
“The MEAC traditionally have strong pitching and defense. I think the SWAC is more athletic and offensive driven.”
Junior catcher Boris Pena echoed, “It’s something new but good. I think we are ready. We are going to compete. We’re going to play and have fun.”
The goal is to win the SWAC tournament and earn the automatic NCAA tournament bid. The top eight teams make the SWAC tournament.
Traditional powers Jackson State and Southern are favored.
“The season is a marathon, not a sprint. We just have to get better every day with every win and every loss. We want to peak at the right time, around tournament time,” expressed Hernandez.
Sophomore pitcher Joan Hernandez noted, “We just have to come together as a team. Everybody has to be ready and play their roles whatever they may be.”
On recruiting Black players
Black baseball players at every level are becoming harder to find, especially for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
“We were fortunate to find some. We will take a player who can play regardless. Everyone has cell phone video which helps,” said Hernandez.
“Black kids aren’t playing as much, but it is economics. Travel ball and equipment are too expensive. Also, got to get the kids playing little league again.”
Sophomore infielder Chris Patterson played at JUCO last season; he is one of the Black players on the team who will be counted on.
“At JUCO, our program played at the highest level which should help me here,” responded Patterson.
“As for Black ball players, I think it’s mental. I do feel like the Black community needs to play baseball more. It’s a great sport. It’s another opportunity for us to succeed.”
B-CU hosted Florida International University on Tuesday, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
FIU coach Mervyl Melendez is a B-CU alum and former head baseball coach. He led the Wildcats (2000-2011) to 11 MEAC titles and NCAA tournament appearances.
The Wildcats host Florida Gulf Coast University from Feb. 25-27.
B-CU gets a chance to make an early statement in the SWAC. They open conference play with Jackson State March 8-10 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
For more information, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
