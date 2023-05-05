B-CU’s Gonzalez and Villanueva earn SWAC Weekly Softball Honors

Two Wildcats received SWAC Weekly honors for their performances at Alabama A&M this past weekend.
Bethune-Cookman’s Halyne Gonzalez was named SWAC Pitcher of the Week while Jordyn Villanueva was named SWAC Co-Hitter of the Week on Tuesday.
Villanueva was Co-Hitter with Florida A&M’s Nyah Morgan.
Gonzalez, a sophomore garnered the honor for the fourth time this season.
She pitched 17.2 innings, gave up four runs, 14 hits and struck out 12 batters in the series. In Sunday’s series finale, she picked up the win by going 6.2 innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.
Villanueva, a freshman went 6-for-10 with three runs, a double and five RBIs in the series. She was 2-for-2 with three RBI’s and two runs scored in B-CU’s 14-0 win on April 29.
Wildcats takes series from Aggies; SWAC tournament next
Bethune-Cookman’s softball team wrapped up the regular season by taking two of three games including the final two from Alabama A&M from 28-30.
The Wildcats finished in second place in the SWAC East with a 15-9 conference just behind Alabama State (17-7).
B-CU (17-29 overall) earned the number two second seed from the East for the SWAC tournament in Gulfport, Mississippi from May 9-13.
As of Daytona Times deadline the tournament bracket had yet to be release detailing the Wildcats opponent.
Bethune-Cookman is led by sophomore pitcher Halyne Gonzalez (14-12, 2.95ERA, 13CG, 170 SO, 178IP) in the circle while senior outfielder Haley Parks (.290BA, 15RBI, 42H, 22R, 17SB) and sophomore infielder Desirae Martinez (.272BA, 3HR, 24RBI) paced the offense.
B-CU will also be looking for senior outfielder Essence Gibbs (.262BA, 7RBI,17 R17SB); fifthyear senior outfielder Carrington Robinson (.281BA, 14SB); senior infielder Samantha Kelly (.271, 1HR, 11RBI), fifth-year senior shortstop Kayla Traylor (11RBI); freshmen infielder Kallie Earlington (1HR, 10RBI); freshman infielder Jordyn Vanillueva (16RBI); junior infielder Ciera Clark (.281BA, 2HR, 7RBI) and junior outfielder Joslynn Davis (19R, 13SB) and others to come up big in the tournament.
Wildcats baseball team looks to get back on track
On the diamond, the Wildcats fell at 14-4 at Jacksonville on Tuesday night.
B-CU also dropped the final two games of a three-game series including a double header on Sunday at Jackson State.
Bethune Cookman (21-21) is 12-7 in the SWAC East Division behind Alabama State (18-3) and Florida A&M (15-6).
The Wildcats just wrapped up a 16-game road trip where they went 5-9 and had two games postponed.
B-CU looked to get back on track as they hosted North Florida at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
The Wildcats have 12 games remaining, including nine in conference play with two three game home conference series.
B-CU hosts Alabama A&M from May 5-7.
On the mound, they Wildcats will need Daniel Gavira (3-3, 3.90ERA) and Nolan Santos (3-3, 4.22ERA, 94SO, 64IP) to get back on track. Joan Gonzalez (4-1, 3.47ERA, 5 saves) is pitching well.
Hyland Hall (.347BA, 4HR, 32RBI, 51H, 38R), Robert Moya (.333, 6HR, 32RBI, 37R) and Luis Tuero (.347BA, 20RBI, 52H) lead the offense.
B-CU also has Garrett Chun (.311BA, 13RBI, 46H, 36R), Boris Pena (.284BA, 3HR, 32RBI), Jeremy Garcia (.282, 1HR, 24RBI) and Irvin Escobar (.310, 3HR, 21RBI).
