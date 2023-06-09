B-CU’s volleyball schedule kicks off with Bash at the Beach

Head Coach Brittany Williams and the Bethune-Cookman volleyball team announced the 2023 competitive schedule for the Wildcats on June 1. Under the direction of the eighth-year head coach, Bethune-Cookman will play host to 11 matches at Richard V. Moore Gymnasium across the 2023 season.
Stemming from the heels of a 2022 campaign in which Bethune-Cookman recorded an 8-8 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the Wildcats also advanced to the semifinals of the SWAC Tournament.
B-CU opens the 2023 campaign at home playing host to the Bash at the Beach. The Wildcats welcome participating teams from Marshall and The Citadel for the weekend of Aug. 25-26.
“I’m so excited about hosting a tournament at home,” said Williams. “It’s important for us to put on a good show and have a great representation of not only our program, but our entire university as a whole, and put on display the amazing things we are doing here at Bethune-Cookman University. This is a tremendous honor, and we’re looking forward to a great event. It’s exciting to open the year at home for a change also.”
September schedule
The following weekend, BethuneCookman travels to Greenville, North Carolina to participate in the Pirate Invitational hosted by East Carolina. The Wildcats will battle against Appalachian State (Friday, Sept. 1) and host ECU (Friday, Sept. 1), followed by Campbell (Saturday, Sept. 2).
The tournaments portion of the early season continues with the Maroon and Gold traveling south to Boca Raton, Florida and the Florida Atlantic Invitational. B-CU competes against Youngstown State and Incarnate Word on Friday, Sept. 8, while finishing up the weekend event against the host the FAU Owls on Sunday, Sept. 9.
The final tournament of the early season takes place Sept. 15-16, when the Wildcats travel to the Georgia Southern Tournament in Statesboro, Georgia. Bethune-Cookman faces Georgia Southern on Friday, Sept. 15, as well as Mercer the following day.
“I think we have some really good tournaments to test where we are as a team early-on, and we’ll be able to see just where we are quickly,” expressed Williams. “It’s important to test yourself against some of the best. And I think we’ve been able to do just that with our schedule.”
SWAC Clusters
SWAC play begins Sept. 22, as the Wildcats host Alabama A&M, followed by Alabama State on Sunday, Sept. 24 at home. B-CU welcomes Jackson State (Sept. 29) and Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 1) to conclude a four-match homestand.
The first SWAC Cluster of the year will be housed at Texas Southern when B-CU takes on Prairie View A&M (Oct. 8), Southern University (Oct. 8) and Texas Southern (Oct. 9). A home match against in-state foe Florida A&M (Oct. 13), precedes an Alabama swing at Alabama A&M (Oct. 20) and Alabama State (Oct. 22).
Bethune-Cookman hosts the second SWAC Cluster of 2023, welcoming Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 29) and Grambling State (Oct. 29), along with Alcorn (Oct. 30) to Moore Gymnasium.
“Not only do we have the Bash at the Beach, but we get to host a SWAC Cluster at Moore Gym,” said Williams. “Hosting a SWAC Cluster is a big event, and we’re up for it, I think. With there being divisions, a lot of teams from the Western Division have never seen our campus, and we’re excited for other teams and schools to see what we have to offer at BCU.”
The regular season concludes with three away matches to Jackson State (Nov. 3), Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 5) and Florida A&M (Nov. 10)
The SWAC Tournament takes place Nov. 17-19, in Houston, Texas.
“This is a challenging schedule – no doubt about it,” commented Williams. “Not only are the early tournaments a challenge, but the SWAC matches are going to be a true test as well. We’ll have to give everything we have, and hopefully it’s going to prepare us well for the SWAC Tournament at the end of the season.
“This is going to be a fun season, and I know we’re all looking forward to it.”
