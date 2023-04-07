B-CU softball and baseball teams in division first place

Bethune-Cookman took two of three games from rival Florida A&M at Jackie Robinson Ballpark from March 31-April 1.
Both teams now sit tied atop the SWAC East Division along with Alabama State with 7-2 conference records; however, the Wildcats hold the tiebreaker with 2-1 marks against both teams.
The FAMU Rattlers entered the series with a one game lead.
B-CU’s Hyland Hall was named SWAC Player of the Week.
Hall had two multi-hit games with seven RBIs in the series against the Rattlers. In Sunday’s 6-3 win, he had five RBIs and a two-run home run.
Robert Moya also had seven RBIs in the series and Marcos Gamboa pitched 7.2 innings, allowed two unearned runs and struck out six.
Hall (.353BA, 2HR, 21RBI, 36H, 23R) and Moya (.326BA, 5HR, 23RBI) aren’t the only Wildcats doing well offensively.
Luis Tuero (.340BA, 16RBI, 36H 21R); Garrett Chun (.320BA, 7RBI, 33H, 24R); Colton Olasin (.303BA, 10RBI); Jeremy Garcia (.286BA, 1HR, 16RBI) and Boris Pena (.283BA, 3HR, 21RBI) are also doing well at the plate.
On the mound, Nolan Santos (3-1, 3.27ERA, 67 SO, 44IP) leads the way and Joan Gonzalez (2-0, 3.50ERA, 5 saves, 27SO, 18IP) has become a reliable closer.
B-CU (16-13) fell 8-4 at #3 Florida (25-5) on Tuesday.
In that game, Moya was 1-3 with three RIB’s and a threerun homerun.
The Wildcats travel to Alabama A&M from April 6-8 and South Florida on April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.