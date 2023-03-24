B-CU softball off to good start in SWAC

Despite being shut out by Florida Atlantic in a non-conference midweek double header on Tuesday, Bethune-Cookman’s softball team is doing well in conference play.
The Wildcats (6-22, 4-2) took two of three games from Florida A&M in SWAC play from March 17-19.
In the series, Halyne Gonzalez pitched 15.2 innings, gave up four runs, struck out 13 batters and picked up two wins. In SWAC play, she is 4-1 with an 0.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts in just 29.1 innings.
Haley Parks leads the Wildcats in batting average (.293) and hits (24); Carrington Robinson leads the teams in stolen bases (14) and Desirae Martinez leads the team in homeruns (2) and slugging percentage (.400).
B-CU has stolen 44 bases in 50 tries.
Those wanting to see the Wildcats in action can over the next few weeks as they host SWAC opponents Jackson State from March 24-26 and Alabama State March 31-April 2.
