Bethune-Cookman’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to Alcorn State in the SWAC Tournament in Gulfport, Mississippi on May 12.
The Wildcats were the No. 2 seed from the East Division for the double elimination tournament and were one of the final four teams remaining.
In the tournament, B-CU took down Texas Southern 6-0 and 2-0. Their other loss was to Prairie View A&M 6-1. The Panthers won the tournament.
Haylene Gonzalez (1-2, 16.1IP, 7R, 5ER, 18SO) and Victoria Guzman (1-0, 9.2IP, 7H, 0R) pitched well in the tournament for B-CU.
Haley Parks (3 hits, 3 runs, RBI), Kayla Traylor (2 hits, 1 run, 1RBI), Ciera Clark (3 hits), Samantha Kelly (3 hits) and Joslyn Davis (4 hits and RBI) paced the offense.
Despite the season end, the Wildcats’ future is bright.
They are set to lose Parks (.295BA, 16RBI, 44H, 23R, 17SB) to graduation along with fifth-year seniors Carrington Robinson (.278BA, 14SB) and Traylor (11 RBIs).
Set to return are Gonzalez (15- 13, 2.84ERA, 13CG, 177 SO, 184.2IP); sophomore infielder Desirae Martinez (.268BA, 3HR, 24 RBIs); junior outfielder Essence Gibbs (.255BA, 8RBI,17 R17SB); senior infielder Samantha Kelly (.268BA, 1HR, 11RBI); freshmen infielders Kallie Earlington (1HR, 10 RBIs); freshman infielder Jordyn Villanueva (16 RBIs); junior infielder Ciera Clark (.288BA, 2HR, 7 RBIs) and junior outfielder Joslynn Davis (19R, 13 SB).
