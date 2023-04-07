B-CU softball team takes series from Alabama State

Bethune-Cookman’s softball took of three games from Alabama State at Sunnyland Park in Daytona March 31-April 2. The two teams are now tied atop the SWAC East Division standings with Florida A&M with all having an 8-4 conference record.
The Hornets entered the series with a one game lead.
In the series, Essence Gibbs was 7-for-11 with two runs and an RBI; Carrington Robinson 4-for-8 with two runs and two RBIs, which included a three-hit game on Sunday; Ciara Clark had a game winning hit on Saturday. Destiney Martinez also had four RBIs with a three-run homerun.
Martinez (.300BA, 3HR, 15RBI, 27H); Haley Parks (.276BA,9RBI, 29H, 10SB), Robinson (.266BA, 21H, 14SB) and Gibbs (.260BA, 6RBI, 19H, 10SB) lead the Wildcats offense.
In SWAC play pitcher, Halyne Gonzalez is 7-1 with a 1.66 ERA for B-CU. Her overall numbers are 8-10, 3.02ERA, 125.1IP, 123 SO, 9CG, and two shutouts.
The Wildcats travel to Mississippi Valley State April 7-8 and Jackson State April 14- 16 before returning home to face Florida A&M April 21-23.
Wildcats track win three titles at Embry-Riddle Spikes Classic
The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats track and field team took home three titles in relays and Guy Bond won the long jump at Embry-Riddle Spikes Classic held March 31-April 1.
The 4x100 relay squad of Jermaine Dyges, Tavis Wilson, Nathan Metelus, Shanard Walker clocked a 41.40 to win the e the event while the 4x400 squad of Jovan Brooks, Jonathan Gaines, Ja’Quan King and Da’Quon King posted a time of 3:15.53.
MaKenzie Edwards, Taisha Benjamin, Nyidjah Ives and Caliya Gee won the Women’s 4x100 Relay in 47.36. Bond posted a season best leap of 23’11 3/4” to take the long jump.
Dyges had the event’s fastest 200 with a 21.08 in the preliminaries, but he opted out of competing in the finals.
Wildcats continue spring football practice
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats began spring football practice on March 27.
B-CU practices on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium (aka Daytona Stadium).
They will use the spring to implement their offensive and defensive schemes; figure out position battles and answer any questions regarding their team.
Spring football will conclude with the annual Maroon and Gold Spring Game on Thursday, April 22, at Daytona Stadium at 4 p.m.
For more results, information, scores, stats on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, go to www.bcuathletics.com.
