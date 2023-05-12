B-CU softball team wins SWAC opener; honors for 3 players

Bethune-Cookman used a five-run, sixth inning to open the SWAC tournament with a 6-0 win over Texas Southern in Gulfport, Mississippi on Tuesday morning.
Halyne Gonzalez pitched six and two/thirds scoreless innings, struck out seven and picked up the win while Haley Parks went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for B-CU.
The double elimination tournament runs through Saturday, May 13.
The Wildcats are the number two seed from the East Division.
“This is when the real season begins. This is it. Everything you’ve worked for throughout the regular season – it all comes down to this. We must be ready to play from the very first pitch,” said B-CU Head Coach Laura Watten.
“This isn’t a series; it’s one game every day. Getting the first win of the tournament sets the stage and you must be locked in from the beginning. No excuses.”
Gonzalez (15-13, 2.84ERA, 13CG, 177 SO, 184.2IP) leads the Wildcats in the circle while Parks (.295BA, 16RBI, 44H, 23R, 17SB) and sophomore infielder Desirae Martinez (.268BA, 3HR, 24RBI) paced the offense.
B-CU is looking for senior outfielder Essence Gibbs (.255BA, 8RBI,17 R17SB); fifth-year senior outfielder Carrington Robinson (.278BA, 14SB); senior infielder Samantha Kelly (.268, 1HR, 11RBI), fifth-year senior shortstop Kayla Traylor (11RBI); freshmen infielder Kallie Earlington (1HR, 10RBI); freshman infielder Jordyn Villanueva (16RBI); junior infielder Ciera Clark (.288BA, 2HR, 7RBI) and junior outfielder Joslynn Davis (19R, 13SB) and others to come up big in the tournament.
Top seed Prairie View A&M (West Division) is the favorite and top seed Alabama State (East Division) may be strong but the Wildcats like their chances.
“This year’s tournament is so wide open. Anyone in this field can win it all. Pitching. Hitting. Defense. Every team has a chance, and that’s what makes postseason tournaments what they are for coaches, players and even the fans,” Watten said.
“If we do the things we’ve worked on all season, then I think we have just as good a chance as anyone to hoist the trophy on the final day, but we must be ready, as I keep saying.”
B-CU (18-29) played Prairie View A&M (26-18) in the winner’s bracket on Wednesday, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
Note: Stats updated as of SWAC tournament play.
(0) comments
