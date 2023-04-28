B-CU takes series from FAMU; postseason in sight

The Bethune-Cookman University softball team took two of three games from rival Florida A&M from April 21-23 at Sunnyland Park in their final home games of the season.
Bethune-Cookman shut out FAMU 3-0 and 5-0 in the final two games but dropped the opener 3-2.
B-CU is in second place in the SWAC East with a 13-8 conference record right behind Alabama State (14-7).
Haley Parks (4H, 2R, 1RBI) and Kayla Traylor (3H, 2R, 2RBI) paced the Wildcats offensively while Victoria Guzman (1- 0, 10IP, 1CG, 1shutout, 0R, 0ER, 5SO) and Halyne Gonzalez (1-1, 11IP, 3R, 3ER shined in the circle in the series against FAMU.
B-CU closes out the regular season with three games at Alabama A&M April 28-30.
The division title and a top seed in the SWAC tournament in Gulfport, Mississippi on May 9-13 remains in play.
B-CU baseball looks to rebound after Alabama State series
The Bethune-Cookman baseball team has hit a bump on the road after being swept in a three-games series, including two losses at Alabama State on April 21-23.
B-CU (11-5 conference record) dropped from first place to second behind the Hornets and Florida A&M, both with 13-3 conference marks.
B-CU continues its 18-game road trip and looks to get back on track at Jackson State April 28-30.
