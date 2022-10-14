B-CU volleyball players get top SWAC honors

Bethune-Cookman’s Adriana Marrero has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week, while Alisha Callender was named Setter of The Week, the league announced on Wednesday.
Marrero, a freshman from Corezal, Puerto Rico, helped the Wildcats go 3-0 in the SWAC Volleyball Round-Up I hosted by Alabama State. Marrero registered 39 digs to help the Wildcats record victories against Alcorn State (16 digs), Texas Southern (14 digs), and Southern (9 digs).
Callender, a sophomore from Dorado, Puerto Rico registered 91 assists in the wins over Alcorn State (25 assists) Texas Southern (40), and Southern (26).
Bethune-Cookman (3-15 overall, 3-3 SWAC) visits Mississippi Valley State Friday and Jackson State on Sunday.
For more information, visit BCUathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.