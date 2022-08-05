In preparation of their 2022 football season, the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats are slated to begin their football camp on Aug. 5.
The Wildcats were picked to finish fifth in the SWAC eastern division.
They return players such as senior tight end Kemari Averett, junior defensive back Omari Hill Robinson, sophomore defensive back/kick returner Darnell Deas, senior running back Que’ Shaun Byrd and junior running back Jimmie Robinson.
This is also B-CU’s second season in the SWAC after leaving the MEAC in 2021.
Bethune-Cookman opens the 2022 campaign at Miami on Sept. 3.
The home opener is Sept. 10 against former MEAC rival South Carolina State.
