B-CU Wildcats men has SWAC tourney in sight

B-CU dropped a 66-44 contest to Grambling on Monday.
Kevin Davis had 19 points and Dhashon Dyson 15 for the Wildcats.
Two days earlier Bethune-Cookman topped Southern 60-53.
In that game Zion Harmon had 19 points, Joe French 16, Marcus Garrett 12 and Dyson 11.
The Wildcats are still in position to make the SWAC tournament with a win over arch-rival Florida A&M at the friendly confines of Moore Gymnasium on campus on Saturday, March 4.
B-CU holds the eight seed for the conference tournament. The top eight teams in the conference make the SWAC tournament.
Women’s hoops slide continues
Bethune-Cookman has lost five straight dropping games to Grambling 59-52 on Monday and 58-40 to Southern two days earlier.
Nia Jordan had 16 points and Morgan Beacham 12 for the Wildcats against Grambling.
Chanel Wilson had 18 points and D’Shantae Edwards 10 for the Cats against Southern.
B-CU holds the seventh seed for the SWAC tournament. The top eight teams in the conference standings make the tournament.
The Wildcats close the season with Florida A&M on March 2 at 2 p.m.
Baseball off to good start
The Wildcats are off to a 6-3 start after falling to 9-0 to UCF on Tuesday.
Bethune-Cookman previously swept Purdue Ft. Wayne in a four-game series from Feb. 24-26.
Luis Tuero (.364BA, 12H, 10R, 7RBI), Colton Olasin (.333BA, 5RBI); Hyland Hall (.308BA, 4RBI); Robert Moya (.321BA, 6RBI); Jeremiah Guzman (.286BA, 1HR, 6RBI); Manny Souffrain (.286BA, 2HR, 6RBI); Daniel Gavria (1-0, 1.13ERA); Nolan Santos (1-0, 2.61ERA, 20SO); Luis Lipthratt (1-0, 3.60ERA); Alec Mendez (0.00ERA); Dale Michaud (1-0, 1.35ERA) and Joan Gonzalez (13SO) are some players that are off to good starts.
B-CU hosts Longwood at Jackie Robinson Ballpark from March 3-5.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
