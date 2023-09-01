B-CU Wildcats ready for 100th football season

Bethune-Cookman University begins a new era under first-year Head Coach Raymond Woodie, Jr. This is also the 100th season of football for the program.
B-CU opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Football Bowl Series (FBS) opponent Memphis. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The game airs live on ESPN+ and the CatEye Network.
“We are very excited. Memphis is a great program. They have a lot of tradition. They have been Bowl eligible for double-digit years now. We have a great test ahead of us. We’ve been beating up on each other for a month now; we get to play someone,” Woodie said.
With the threat of Hurricane Idalia, the Wildcats hadn’t altered travel plans as of Daytona Times’ Tuesday deadline. The school was set to close at noon.
“We are still watching and waiting. We’re taking it day by day. We only hope and pray for the best. You just don’t know but things can change in a minute, second or hour,” said Woodie.
‘No excuses’
Not much is expected out of B-CU this season after going 2-9 overall and 2-8 in the SWAC in back-to-back (2021, 2022) seasons. They are picked to finish last in the SWAC East Division.
The Wildcats believe in themselves and are ready to write their own story.
Woodie emphasized, “Whatever hand we’re dealt, it is what it is. There are no excuses. We must play hard, smart, fast, physical and aggressive. We must be smart off the field too. We must play team ball. We say talent is overrated and character wins out. If we do those things, we’ll win the games that we’re supposed to win.”
Gone are tight end Kemari Averett (graduated); running back Que’Shaun Byrd; quarterback Jalon Jones (transferred); wide receivers Marcus Riley (transferred); Dylan Lee and Darryl Powell, Jr; defensive backs Devuntray Hampton, TreSean Smith and Uriah Rattliff and linebackers Rosendo Louis and Ge’ Mon Eaford.
B-CU returns fifth-year cornerback Omari Hill-Robinson and junior defensive back and electric kick returner Darnell Deas. Both are All SWAC First All-Team Pre-Season selections. They also had those postseason honors last season.
Also back are redshirt sophomore running back Jimmie Robinson III; redshirt junior running back Terry Lindsey; redshirt sophomore quarterback Walter Simmons III; redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Eddie Walls and junior linebacker Amarie Jones.
The Wildcats bring in a lot of transfers including graduate quarterback Tylik Bethea (Delaware State) and redshirt junior quarterback Luke Sprague (Nassau CC); graduate running back Jouvensly Bazil (Washington State), senior offensive lineman Jahmari Sylvester (Florida International), graduate defensive back Iverson Clement (Temple) and graduate wide receiver Tink Boyd (Virginia Tech).
Bethea, Sprague and Simmons battled for the starting job in camp. All three are capable. Bethea is the starter and Sprague is the back up.
“All those guys are battling but still inconsistent. They have different strengths. We are excited about the new guys coming and Walter has improved,” noted Simmons.
Robinson, Lindsey and Bazil will all get carries in the backfield.
Woodie added, “All those guys are doing what they’re supposed to and they are pushing each other. We plan to have a committee. They play in certain personnels. It makes it creative and gives everyone an opportunity to earn their keep.”
B-CU also will look for returning players in senior receivers Decari Allen-Johnson and Daveno Ellington along with graduate tight end Khalil Overton to step up in the passing game.
The Wildcats are strong in the defensive secondary; they also have some experience at the receiver position.
“The secondary we are strong with guys with experience that have played also at wide receiver. We have some transfers with experience that have played a lot,” noted Woodie.
B-CU also has a young and inexperienced team that needs to improve quickly, particularly on the offensive line and at linebacker. “We are young and inexperienced team at a lot of spots; especially at linebacker.
We’re looking to improve on the offensive line every day. That is where we had to go and bring in some guys to fill some holes from the spring. The goal is that we get better each week,” stated Woodie.
“Hopefully these guys grow up really quick especially by conference play. We also must keep guys healthy. We must jell together and play for each other. If you love your brother, you go and do your job. That is what we’re focused on.”
B-CU also opens the season with a tough schedule. In the first four weeks of the season they will play FBS opponents Memphis, the University of Miami and two-time defending SWAC champion Jackson State. They feel the non-conference schedule with bigger schools can help prepare them for SWAC play.
“We don’t make excuses. We embrace playing Miami and Memphis. It’s a great measuring stick. Those games prepare you for conference play. It’s exciting to play those top-notch programs. It is also a chance to get better. Our goal is still to win our conference championship,” expressed Woodie.
