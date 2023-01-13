B-CU women’s hoops off to good start in conference play

The women’s basketball team of Bethune-Cookman University had its conference win streak end after being edged at Southern 65-63 on Monday.
Chanel Wilson had 20 points, Kayla White 18 and Kayla Clark 10 for the Wildcats.
Two days earlier, B-CU handled Grambling 63-46.
In that game, Wilson had 18 points, D’Shantae Edwards 17 and Clark 11 for the Wildcats.
B-CU (3-10, 2-1) hosts Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. and Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Monday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
B-CU men’s hoops drops two SWAC contests
In their most recent action, Bethune-Cookman’s men’s team lost at Southern 102-75 on Monday and fell 76-70 at Grambling two days earlier.
Zion Harmon had 36 points and Marcus Garrett added 16 for B-CU against Southern.
Garrett had 20 points, Harmon 15, Kevin Davis 13 and Joe French and Derrick Carter-Hollinger both added 11 against Grambling.
B-CU (5-11) hosts Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. then Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Monday Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
For more information on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, schedules and statistics visit www. bcuathletics.com.
