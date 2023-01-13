B-CU women’s hoops off to good start in conference play

The B-CU team hosts Mississippi Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The women’s basketball team of Bethune-Cookman University had its conference win streak end after being edged at Southern 65-63 on Monday.

Chanel Wilson had 20 points, Kayla White 18 and Kayla Clark 10 for the Wildcats.

Two days earlier, B-CU handled Grambling 63-46.

In that game, Wilson had 18 points, D’Shantae Edwards 17 and Clark 11 for the Wildcats.

B-CU (3-10, 2-1) hosts Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. and Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Monday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

B-CU men’s hoops drops two SWAC contests

Zion Harmon (1) had a 36-point night, but it was not enough as the Wildcats fell to Southern, 102-75, Monday night in Baton Rouge.

In their most recent action, Bethune-Cookman’s men’s team lost at Southern 102-75 on Monday and fell 76-70 at Grambling two days earlier.

Zion Harmon had 36 points and Marcus Garrett added 16 for B-CU against Southern.

Garrett had 20 points, Harmon 15, Kevin Davis 13 and Joe French and Derrick Carter-Hollinger both added 11 against Grambling.

B-CU (5-11) hosts Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. then Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Monday Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, schedules and statistics visit www. bcuathletics.com.

