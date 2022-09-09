Band, cheerleaders, fans rally around their team

WILDCAT NATION IN
SOUTH FLORIDA
Although Bethune-Cookman University lost on Sept. 3 to the University of Miami, Wildcat Nation showed up in full force to support their team in the first football game of the season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Here’s a glance at some of the special moments captured by Daytona Times photojournalist Kim Gibson of the crowd-pleasing Marching Wildcats band with the 14 Karat Gold Dancers, the enthusiastic cheerleaders and the faithful fans.
PHOTOS BY KIM GIBSON/DAYTONA TIMES
