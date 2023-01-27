Bethune-Cookman’s baseball team revealed its 2023 schedule earlier this month.
The Wildcats play 30 home games this season, including 11 of its first 12 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark (JRP) in downtown Daytona Beach.
Head Coach Jonathan Hernandez is in his fifth year leading the program.
Bethune-Cookman opens the season with a three game slate against Lehigh at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Feb. 17-19.
The Wildcats first conference game is March 17 when they host Alabama State for a three game slate at JRP from March 17-19.
B-CU also has a 16-game road trip from April 4-May 2.
They close out the season with a three-game home series with Jackson State from May 18-20.
The SWAC tournament will be played from May 24-28 at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta. The top eight teams in the conference make the tournament.
For more information on B-CU sports, teams, stats and schedule, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
