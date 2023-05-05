Bethune-Cookman’s Corral sets record

Emmanuel Corral set a new program record as the Wildcats wrapped up the 2023 Outdoor Regular Season at the UNF East Coast Relays in Jacksonville April 28-29.
Corral’s 9:19.94 in the 3000-meter steeplechase broke the previous school record of 9:24.44 set by Carlin Berryhill last season. Corral broke his previous personal best of 9:35.03 set earlier this season.
Also, B-CU’s Guy Bond finished sixth in the men’s high jump with a 6’ 9.5,” Michael Hopkins earned an eighthplace finish with a 15’ 7” in the pole vault.
For the women, Amenda Saint-Louis finished ninth in the women’s 400 meter with a 54.15.
B-CU will next compete in the SWAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Prairie View, Texas from May 4-6.
For more information on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
