The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats spring practice concludes on Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. with the annual Maroon & Gold game at Daytona Stadium at 4 p.m.
There are plenty of pre-game activities around the game that day including:
Champions Breakfast at the B-CU Center for Civic Engagement at 9 a.m. (invitation only)
B-CU Athletic Training Center practice field groundbreaking at 11 a.m.
Tailgate Party with deejay, food, games and fellowship at Daytona Stadium at 1 p.m. (The first 1,000 Wildcat fans receive a commemorative T-shirt relaunch of the Wildcats Champions Club)
Bethune-Cookman begins fall practice in August. They open the 2023 season at Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 2.
For more information on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
