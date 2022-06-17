Boxing legend Marian ‘Lady Tyger’ Trimiar finally gets her due

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch.