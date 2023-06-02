Bruce McNorton’s football clinic returns

Daytona Beach native Bruce McNorton continues to provide his annual free football clinic for local youth.
The Bruce McNorton Youth Football Camp is on Friday, June 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Daytona Stadium at 1397 LPGA Blvd. It’s open to kids 5 through high school.
McNorton works as a scout for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a retired NFL Player who spent 10 years in the league mostly with the Pittsburg Steelers. He also spent a year with the Miami Dolphins.
“I keep saying I wish I had a free football camp like this when I was young and get a chance and be around those who have done some of the things that I do,” McNorton said.
“I enjoy doing it and I still get an enjoyment of doing it every year as well as seeing the kids running around and doing drills that pros do. I’m motivated to see these kids enjoy it.”
Current and former NFL players along with local collegiate, prep and youth coaches instruct clinics in skill and drills to enhance their football skills. The camp also emphasizes a focus on sportsmanship.
‘Progressively getting better'
This is the 26th year of the camp and 19th in Daytona.
It was previously held in Detroit. “It has really grown. We are getting more and more kids and different types of kids. We now have soccer kids coming and participate. It is progressively getting better. Many kids that have participated have excelled in high school and college just look at Mainland’s football team that made it to the championship this past year. We had many of those kids,” expressed McNorton.
It is also the second year that the camp will be at the stadium. It was previously held at the Derbyshire Sports Complex.
The City of Daytona Beach is the main sponsor of the event.
There are other individual sponsors that includes local businesses and organizations such as Brown & Brown Insurance, Second Avenue Merchants Association (SAMA) and the Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and others.
There is also an annual golf tournament at Cranes Lake Golf & Country Club at 1850 Crane Lakes Blvd. in Port Orange the following day, Saturday, June 9, which raises funds for next year’s camp.
For more information, call Charles Bethune at 386-453-0317 or email Bethunecharles@ codb.us.
