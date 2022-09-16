Bulldogs pull away from Wildcats in home opener

Mistakes doomed the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in a 33-9 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs in front of a home crowd of 6,071 at Daytona Stadium on Sept 10.
The Wildcats turned the ball over four times (four interceptions), which resulted in 17 points for the Bulldogs including three first-half turnovers that led to a 10-0 halftime deficit.
“Turnovers affect the game big time, especially when you’re in the red zone and have opportunities to score. It hurts coming away with no points. We simply didn’t execute when we had to. They made the plays and we didn’t,” said B-CU Head Coach Terry Sims.
The start of the game was delayed two hours and 15 minutes due to lightning.
The Bulldogs made plays and made them when needed.
Key plays
South Carolina State (1-1) led 20-0 when Kendrell Flowers broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown run with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Bethune-Cookman (0-2) got within 20-9 on Jimmie Robinson III’s five-yard score with 9:24 remaining. The twopoint attempt was no good.
The Bulldogs put the game away after Corey Fields hit Shaquan Davis for an 87-yard touchdown pass, which was followed by B.J. Davis intercepting B-CU’s Tyrone Franklin for a 59-yard pick six.
B-CU played all three of its quarterbacks – starter Jalon Jones (127 passing yards, two interceptions, 99 rushing yards), Tyrone Franklin (22 passing yards, two interceptions, 12 rushing yards) and Willie Simmons III (39 yards passing, 23 rushing yards).
“It’s hard to take positives when you’re not punching the ball in. We made some plays and were able to move the ball. We just didn’t execute,” said Jones.
Sims added, “No excuse. We missed a lot of practice due to the weather. It’s hard for them to get timing and rhythm. We made plays but made some bad reads and didn’t execute. I think we have to play all three right now. We want to give them all an opportunity.”
The Wildcats were penalized 11 times for 80 yards. The Bulldogs had three for 27 yards.
Yardage and stats
B-CU outgained South Carolina State in total yardage 391-372 and passing yards 188-141. The Bulldogs held the edge in rushing yardage 231-203.
Flowers ran for 153 yards with two scores and B.J. Davis had five tackles with two interceptions for the Bulldogs.
Que’ Shaun Byrd ran for 45 yards, Decarri Allen-Johnson caught five passes for 43 yards, and Darryl Powell Jr. had two catches for 55 yards for the Wildcats.
Byrd and tight end Kemari Averett (one reception, four yards) figure to be keys for the Wildcats offense but haven’t got going. Averett was a non-factor.
“We just have to execute as an offense. They are doubling Kemari and they are loading the boxes to stop our run game. We know that. We have to hold up and execute,” said Sims.
Defensively, B-CU was led by Demetrius Hudson (seven total tackles; Reyan Blake, Devuntray Hampton and Devin Harrell, who all had six total tackles as well as Amarie Jones (five total tackles,) and Reginald Pearson ( five total tackles, 1.5 sacks).
Off week, then Grambling
Bethune-Cookman will have some time to lick its wounds and regroup. It’s still early in the season and the Wildcats have a bye week this week.
“We don’t have a game but we will have our usual practice schedule. We will work. We’re getting ready for the next game. We’ll correct our mistakes,” noted Sims.
The Wildcats host Grambling State University in their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at Daytona Stadium.
B-CU releases men’s basketball schedule
On Monday, the Wildcats released its 2022-23 schedule, which has 13 home games, three games against top Big Ten programs, a home-and-home series with North Florida, the Central Arkansas Classic and 18 SWAC games.
B-CU is entering its second season under Athletic Director/Head coach, Reggie Theus, who is a former NBA AllStar.
The Wildcats open the season on Nov. 7 at Iowa. Their first home game at Moore Gymnasium is on Nov. 14 against Florida National.
They open SWAC play at rival Florida A&M on Jan. 2.
B-CU’s first home conference game is Jan. 14 against Mississippi Valley State.
The Wildcats close their season with home games against SWAC opponents Grambling on Feb. 27 and Florida A&M on March 4.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats football, schedule, stats, roster and more, visit www.bcuathletics. com.
THIS WEEK’S TOP HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES
The games are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9.
Matanzas (1-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-0); The Matanzas Pirates hit the road to face their rivals, the Bulldogs, in the battle of both Palm Coast and Flagler County. FPC is the favorite.
Spruce Creek (1-2) at Jacksonville Andrew Jackson (3-1); After dropping two straight, the Spruce Creek Hawks hit the road against a tough Tigers squad.
University (1-2) at Pine Ridge (0-3): A battle on the westside of Volusia. The Titans are favored on the road against the Pine Ridge Panthers.
Deltona (3-0) at Atlantic (1- 2): The Atlantic Sharks will be underdogs at home against the Wolves. Deltona is looking for a 4-0 start. One of the few games being played locally.
Melbourne Central Catholic (0-3) at Halifax Academy (1-2); Both teams are in need of a win. The Halifax Academy Knights provide one of the few local games against the Hustlers. Should be a competitive contest.
Daytona Times Top Seven Football Rankings
1. Mainland (1-1), 2. Flagler Palm Coast (2-0), 3. Spruce Creek (1-2), 4. Deltona (3-0), 5. DeLand (1-2), 6. University (1-2), 7. Matanzas (1-2).
Previous Rankings
1. Mainland. 2. Spruce Creek, 3. Flagler Palm Coast, 4. DeLand, 5. Deltona, 6. Matanzas, 7. New Smyrna Beach.
