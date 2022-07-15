The City of Daytona Beach is hosting a football kickoff event at Daytona Stadium at LPGA Blvd. on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
People are asked to bring their family and friends to kick off the football season.
The event will include a variety of fun activities, including performances by local school marching bands, cheerleaders and mascots.
There also will be free country, rock and pop music concerts.
A punt, pass and kick contest for youth ages 6-15 will also take place.
Tailgating is $10 per car and $20 per RV. Outside food will be allowed in the tailgating area only. Concessions will be available and admission is free.
For more information, call 386-671- 8268.
