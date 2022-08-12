City invites community to football party and competition

Football season is fast approaching.
Pro football (the NFL) is in its preseason and college teams across the nation are now practicing.
Here in Florida, high schools are also practicing as well as youth football programs with some teams already playing games.
The City of Daytona Beach Leisure Services has something that all football and non-football fans can enjoy.
A Football Kickoff Party will be held at Daytona Stadium (also known as Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium), located at 3917 LPGA Blvd., on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“It’s really a fun-filled family event that the entire community can enjoy,” said Kaitlyn Prestwood, event specialist for Daytona Beach Leisure Services.
The event will have performances by local school marching bands, cheerleaders, dance teams and mascots.
In addition, there will be free country, rock and pop music concerts.
City manager’s idea
The idea came about from Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher.
“Mr. Feacher approached us about doing a really cool event for the start of the football season,” stated Prestwood “He wanted to use the stadium and have a fun event for the community.”
Tailgating is $10 per car and $20 per RV. Outside food will be allowed in tailgating area only. Concessions will be available and admission is free.
Prestwood added, “People can bring their food and coolers to the outside area for tailgating. The concerts will also be outside. We’re just not allowing people to bring outside food into the stadium. We’ll be selling concessions.”
In conjunction with the kickoff party there will be a free punt, pass and kick contest for youth 6 to15 years-old beginning at 3 p.m.
The city is teaming up with Punt, Pass & Kick USA to bring the competition. More information on that organizations can be found at www.ppkusa.com
“We wanted to incorporate football into the event but we didn’t want to focus on a specific team, depending rather people supported a Pop Warner, college, high school or pro team,” commented Prestwood.
“We’ve done competitions in the past through the NFL. This is a different program. We thought it would be a fun event for the kids in the community to compete and have a chance to onto other competitions. The only such competition in the state of Florida is in the Panhandle area.”
Age classification is as of Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., local time, for the current year.
The competition will have different age divisions for boys and girls. Winners are based on distance and accuracy. Winners will receive awards and qualify for the regional competition. To register visit, https://bit.ly/3BeRu9A.
For more information on the Football Kickoff Party or the Punt, Pass and Kick competition, call 386-671-8268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.