The excitement of March Madness has also been enjoyed right here in Daytona Beach with the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI) at the Ocean Center.
Eastern Kentucky and Charlotte played in the championship game on Wednesday night, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
The 16 team fields Division I post season tournament began on March 18.
It featured the following teams: Indiana State, San Jose State, Southern Utah, Duquesne, Stetson, Tarleton State, Radford, Cleveland State, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Rice, Cleveland State, North Alabama, Western Carolina, Southern Indiana and USC Upstate.
The lone local or in state school in the tournament Stetson (17-14) fell to Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87-83 in the first round on Sunday, March 19.
In that game, Jalen Blackman had 22 points, Stephan Swenson 20 and Mahamadou Diawara had 18 points with 20 rebounds for the Hatters.
The CBI is owned by the Gazelle Group.
Games aired on ESPN2 and Flo Hoops. ESPN2 aired the semifinals and championship.
New this year, the Gazelle Group will be distributing $40,000 of Nam Image and Likeness (NIL) funding (consistent with NCAA rules and relevant laws). The NIL funding amounts will be distributed based upon the following:
Champion: $25,000
Runner-up: $10,000
Each semifinalist: $2,500
For more information, visit www. CollegeBasketballInvitational.com.
