Cooper steps down from B-CU track and cross country

On Monday, B-CU Athletics announced that head coach Donald Cooper has stepped down as leader of Bethune-Cookman University’s Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor track and field programs.
Cooper is returning to his alma mater, South Carolina State University, to run its track and cross-country programs.
Athletics Director Reggie Theus thanked Cooper for his tenure with the Wildcats.
Cooper led the B-CU men’s indoor and outdoor teams to five consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships (three outdoor, two indoor) 2014-2016.
Cooper also coached Wildcat greats such as Quamecha Morrison (2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field high jump runner-up), Michael Tiller (2017 NCAA Regional Triple Jump champion), Jonathan Moore (2018 NCAA Championship appearance, 800-meter dash), Jordan Williams (2018 NCAA National Championship appearance 200-meter dash) and Carlin Berryhill (2022 SWAC Outstanding Male Performer).
Assistant Coach Orrin Michael Hamer is serving as interim head coach.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats football, schedule, stats, roster and more, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
