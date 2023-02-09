The city of Daytona Beach Parks & Recreation is hosting free youth baseball and T-Ball clinics in February and March.
Baseball clinics run Feb. 21 to Mar. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Derbyshire Park & Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road for kids ages 7 to 12 years old.
Free T-Ball clinics are available for kids ages 4 to 6 years old at Derbyshire Park from Feb.22 to Mar. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Kids should wear rubber cleats and bring a glove.
The complete clinics schedule can be found at and registration can be done at www.CODB.us/Activities. For more information, call (386) 671-3483 or email bethunecharles@codb.us.
Advent Health, The Daytona Tortugas Care Foundation and Humana are the sponsors.
