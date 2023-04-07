Daytona Beach’s annual Easter Beach Run set for Saturday

Participants of all ages and fitness levels can participate in the 2-mile or 4-mile run/walk at the Easter-themed events. Kids can participate in the 1/4-mile race, 50- and 100-yard dashes. New this year, the races will start on the beach behind Breakers Oceanfront Park at 13 S. Atlantic Ave.
Kids’ races start at 3:30 p.m. and the 2-mile/4-mile run/ walk starts at 4 p.m.
Walk-run registration
Race entry: $40.
Seniors ages 60 and older can register for $35.
Youth ages 9 and under are $20.
Races for kids
Registration is $20 for youth to participate in the kids’ races. This is a separate entry from the 2-mile/4-mile run/ walk.
The Easter Beach Run is professionally chip-timed and limited to 750 participants (for all races). All participants (kids’ races, 2-mile and 4-mile) will receive a T-shirt and custom medal (shirt sizes are limited and first come, first serve based on registration date).
The top three overall male and overall female participants in each age group for the 2-mile and 4-mile race will receive a custom charm. The overall top male and female 4-mile finishers will receive an engraved Tissot watch courtesy of the Easter Beach Run official time sponsor Tom Cook Jeweler.
This year’s Easter Beach Run sponsors include Academy Sports & Outdoors, AdventHealth, Brown & Brown Insurance, Florida Health Care Plans, Humana, The Cottages at Daytona Beach, Tom Cook Jeweler and Walmart.
Where to park
Easter Beach Run participants should plan to arrive early and be prepared to park at a distance from Breakers Oceanfront Park. Large beach crowds are anticipated along with thousands of college students who are in town to participate in the National Cheer and Dance College Nationals at the Ocean Center and Oceanfront Bandshell.
Parking may be available in the Ocean Center Garage across from the Ocean Walk Shoppes on A1A. Additional parking may be available in metered spots on city streets and in private lots on A1A near Main Street.
Some parking lots will only accept cash. Beach access and beachfront parks are continuing to be reopened after receiving damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year. Beach access information is available at https://bit. ly/40LX24R.
For more information and to register, visit www.CODB.us/ EasterBeachRun.
