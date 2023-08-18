Daytona Elite Academy Warriors launch football program

There is a new college with a football team right here in Daytona Beach.
Daytona Elite Academy (DEA) is set for its inaugural football season, which will be an 11-game slate at the junior college level under the Independent Junior College Athletic Association (IJCAA) in the Sunshine Coast Conference.
The Warriors open the season on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Webber University in Lakeland. Their first home game is on Sept. 17 against Florida State Coastal.
DEA practices and plays their home games at Daytona Stadium. They have four home games.
“We are excited about the season. We need community support. We can’t do without it. Anything going on in the community people should support. It brings leisure, entertainment, jobs and revenue. Support your local teams. Hopefully we can win games to speed it up,” said Prince Pearson, head coach of Daytona Elite Academy.
Ready for the challenge
Pearson is in his first season as head coach. He was previously offensive line coach at Bethune-Cookman University and believes he’s up for the challenge of building a program from scratch.
“It’s just getting people to believe. When you first start something, a lot of people think it’s rinky-dink. When you start winning games, getting kids’ scholarships and sending them to bigger programs, then the word gets out,” emphasized Pearson.
“Until we do that, I think people will still look sideways. There has never been a junior college football team around here. It’s OK. It’s new. Anything new people will be skeptical. I think I am very well prepared having coached in college and high school level with over 25 years of experience I’m in position to help these kids transition from a JUCO to a NCAA level.”
Some key players
The Warriors have some talent on the squad which include QB Lakendrick Self; QB Michael Myers; QB Lance Crowell OT Ra’shard Upperdite; DL Frank Vreen; (Ellsworth Community College); LB Kamren Valentine (B-CU); WR Jaquan Haynes (B-CU) S Devan Thomas; S Camron Freidman (power 5) and CB Royal Evans.
“We are still looking at these guys we do have some talent on our roster. A few guys have power 5 potential,” noted Pearson.
The Warriors also have a veteran coaching staff which includes co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs Terry Williams (formerly B-CU defensive backs coach); co-defensive coordinator/line backers coach, Dahryll Brown; offensive coordinator Darrin Peterson (ex-NFL player and high school coach); and special teams coordinator/assistant defensive back Don Johnson, who played at B-CU.
“We have a good staff with a mixture of old and young. We also have a female coach who is doing a tremendous job,” added Pearson.
DEA also wants to give student athletes an opportunity to play college ball and to get an education. They also want to get their players scholarships to NCAA programs.
Pearson explained, “I think JUCO is great. It gives kids an opportunity; many times a second opportunity. It allows kids to get back on track or on track academically towards a college education.
“They strive to play in the NCAA and JUCO gives them another opportunity to get there. Many have gone to four-year schools then had to go to junior colleges. It also gives them an opportunity to get scholarships to NCAA schools and often is a second chance.”
About the academy
Daytona Elite Academy was created in 2022 by Derek Spicer, who is its executive director.
The academy also offers men’s basketball and both men’s and women’s track and field.
The football program started in the spring with 30 players who practiced at Derbyshire Park.
Daytona Elite Academy is located at 373 Bill France Blvd., Daytona Beach.
The academy is working on building a locker room at the location. The team works out at Gold’s Gym.
Daytona Elite Academy: https:// www.daytonaeliteacademy.education/index.html.
Daytona Elite Academy Sports: http://deawarriorsports.com
Independent Junior College Athletic Association: https://www.ijcaa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.