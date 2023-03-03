The city of Daytona Beach Parks & Recreation continues free youth baseball and T-Ball clinics.
Baseball clinics run on Monday and Wednesday to March 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Derbyshire Park & Sports Complex at 849 Derbyshire Road for kids ages 7 to 12 years old.
T-Ball clinics are for kids ages 4 to 6 years old on Tuesday and Thursday to March 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. also at Derbyshire.
Kids should wear rubber cleats and bring a glove.
For complete clinic schedule and to register, go to www.CODB.us/Activities.
For more information, call (386) 671- 3483 or email bethunecharles@codb.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.