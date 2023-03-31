Daytona gets ABA franchise with Red Devils team

The American Basketball Association (ABA) has awarded Daytona Beach an expansion franchise. The league made the announcement on March 24.
The Daytona Beach Red Devils will join the ABA in November for the upcoming season 2023-24.
“We are very pleased to have Coach Keith McClenny and his Red Devils as part of the ABA,” stated Joe Newman, CEO of ABA.
“Keith is very well known in Daytona Beach having been employed by the Volusia-Flagler YMCA since 2000 and he has impacted the lives of youth there for many years.”
McClenny is a Daytona native and graduate of Mainland High School.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Barber-Scotia College. McClenny is a former high school coach and won several district championships at Father Lopez High School, including Sweet 16 and Elite 8 appearances.
“I recognized that student-athletes were not receiving the coaching and mentoring they needed to successfully match their ability with their role in basketball,” said McClenny.
“So, I developed Skill versus Role, a program for aspiring, motivated athletes ages 6 to 17 to match their ability with role. I also created the Red Devils Basketball Academy. I am really looking forward to the challenge of competing in the ABA.”
For more information on the Red Devils, email kmcclenny0@gmail. com.
