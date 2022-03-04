Daytona looking for soccer, baseball and T-ball players

The city of Daytona Beach Leisure Services is looking for players for its baseball, soccer and T-ball youth sports leagues.
Free instructional clinics are being held for all three sports on Monday, March 7, through Wednesday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for both boys and girls.
Baseball clinics for ages 6 to 12 are being held at Bethune Point Park, 11 Bellevue Ave.
T-Ball clinics for ages 4 and 5 take place at Derbyshire Park & Sports Complex, 849 Derbyshire Road.
Soccer clinics have been moved from Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium to the Norma J. Bland Youth Football & Soccer Field at Derbyshire Park & Sports Complex. Soccer is available for ages 4 to12.
“We want the kids to come out learn the fundamentals of the game and have some fun,” said Charles Bethune, Athletics recreation specialists, Daytona Beach Leisure Services.
The clinics have been going on since February but so far participation has been low.
“Turnout has been slow for various reasons including cold weather. We also had some rain. Also, COVID is still going,” Bethune said. “However, we now have some warmer weather so we’re expecting more kids to come out.”
Several factors present challenges to getting kids out for these sports, including the lack of access to these sports.
“A lot of these kids just haven’t had a chance to learn about baseball and soccer. They haven’t been introduced to these sports. We are providing this opportunity,” expressed Bethune.
Organizers have also had to deal with COVID-19. In 2020, all youth sports in the city were shut down.
“It was rough the past two years. It’s not as much an effect this year, but it’s still caused somewhat of a slowdown,” noted Bethune.
Benefits of sports
There are several benefits for kids who do play sports like baseball and soccer.
“These sports are great physical activity. Kids learn teamwork. They also build camaraderie, sportsmanship, character, self-esteem, confidence and more,” emphasized Bethune.
“These sports also provide other opportunities,” he added. “Those who get good at them and work hard get a chance to play in high school with opportunities to earn a scholarship to college.”
Baseball will change its schedule next week for the next two weeks. Baseball clinics will be Tuesday through Thursday.
On March 7, baseball players will watch Bethune-Cookman University’s baseball team practice at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
“We’re doing it for the next two weeks. We want them to see how the game is played. We want to spark interest in the sport,” said Bethune.
In addition, volunteer coaches are needed for all three programs.
Bethune stressed, “We’re absolutely always looking for volunteers to coach.”
A criminal background check and urinalysis is required for volunteer coaches.
“Unfortunately, in the past we have had some who couldn’t pass either the drug tests or the urinalysis for some reason. It’s unfortunate, but we have to do what we must to keep our kids safe,” said Bethune.
There is a registration fee of $40 for those who decide to participate in the leagues once the camps are over.
“We will continue clinics until we get enough players for teams or we decide to put it down and pick it up later,” Bethune said.
The Daytona Tortugas and Tortugas Care Foundation are sponsoring the baseball clinics and baseball season.
For more on baseball, T-ball or soccer, contact Charles Bethune at 386-671-3438 or bethunecharles@codb.us
You can also register kids online to play for the season at www.codb.us/Activities.
