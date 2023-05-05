Daytona’s Dell drafted by Houston Texans

Daytona Beach’s own Nathaniel “Tank” Dell was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round with the 69th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Dell starred at the University of Houston over the past two seasons where he was a First Team All-American Athletic Conference selection in both 2021and 2022.
At Houston, he finished his career with 228 catches for 3,155 yards, averages 13.5 yards per catch with 32 touchdowns.
In 2022, he had 109 catches for 1,398 yards with 17 touchdowns for the Cougars.
Dell is also a former Mainland High School standout.
Before the University of Houston, he played at Alabama A&M University and Independence Community College (Kansas).
The 5’10, 165-pound wide receiver ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
