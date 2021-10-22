Spruce Creek is the only local high school football teams that has punched its ticket to the state playoffs. The Hawks won district 7A-4 last week after beating University.
However, this week some other teams have key district games with playoff implications on the line.
Seabreeze (4-4, 2-0) at Pine Ridge (2-4, 0 2)
The Sandcrabs are favored in this critical 5A-7 district matchup. A Seabreeze win with and Bishop Moore win over Atlantic gives Seabreeze the district title and automatic playoff berth. Their first district title since 2007.
Seabreeze made the playoffs as an at-large team last season. The Panthers look to play spoiler.
Spruce Creek (7-0, 2-0) at Cocoa (5-1)
The Hawks want to stay unbeaten but have a tough road game against a traditional state power in the Tigers. Creek has already won its district and made the playoffs. This is a playoff tune up.
Mainland (3-4, 1-0) at New Smyrna Beach (4-2, 0-1)
The Buccaneers are favored over the Barracudas in this district 6A-6 contest. In reality, both teams are at best playing for an at-large playoff berth.
DeLand (3-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-4)
It’s the Battle of the Bulldogs... really the Battle of the Bone. DeLand is hot with having won two straight and three of four.
Flagler Palm is cold having lost four straight games.
Father Lopez (4-3) at Orlando First Academy (4-2)
The Green Wave are still in the mix for a playoff berth in Region 2-2A.
They face a tough Eagles squad on the road.
