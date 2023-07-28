Daytona State College (DSC) announced it will have a women’s flag football program come the 2024-25 academic year.
“There are 17 girls’ flag football programs in Volusia and Flagler counties and 273 Florida high schools currently offering girl’s flag football. There is incredible interest at the collegiate level for women’s flag football and adding this program allows us to offer our students a valuable opportunity,” said Daytona State College President Tom LoBasso.
Women’s flag football will be the 11th sport at DSC. The school has men’s baseball, basketball, cross country and soccer along with women’s basketball, softball, volleyball, golf, cross country and soccer.
“We’re excited about adding women’s flag football as one of our sports. We are grateful to the NJCAA Foundation, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences for their support. It will be awesome to watch these athletes play in our state-of-the-art stadium and this will be a great opportunity for future Falcon women’s flag football players,” said Will Dunne, DSC’s athletic director.
The Falcons’ flag football program is being launched with a $10,000 grant from the NJCAA Foundation, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences.
By the numbers
According to NFL Flag’s official numbers, participation in flag football by six-to-12-year-olds has increased 38% since 2015. In America, around 474,000 young women played flag football last year which is a more than 60% increase from 2019.
Flag football is another activity that teaches the importance of exercising and staying fit, which is a life skill that they can carry throughout life. While learning the knowledge of the game of football, it also provides the benefits of developing social skills and athletic abilities of young girls.
“We are excited to see the sport of women’s flag football continue to grow at the two-year level. The NJCAA Foundation looks forward to supporting this growth in partnership with NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences,” said Brian Luckett, NJCAA Foundation executive director.
“This grant will help provide the association’s member colleges with needed resources to begin flag football programs and create additional opportunities for female student-athletes across the country.”
