Daytonans show up in full force to cheer Mainland in state game

The Mainland Buccaneers lost to the Lake Wales Highlanders 32-30 in the Class 3S state championship on Dec. 16.
The Daytona Beach community came out to support the Bucs in full force that day as many dawned blue and gold and were among the 4,236 fans at DRV PNK in Fort Lauderdale.
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry was on the sideline while Commissioners Dannette Henry and Paula Reed along and City Manager Deric Feacher were in the stands.
Patrick Henry, a former state representative and city commissioner was there. So was former Mainland High football coach John Maronto, who led the Bucs to a state title in 2003.
A chartered bus funded by local businesses and elected officials helped some Mainland fans get to the game in Fort Lauderdale.
Daytona native Terry Smith also used his charter bus, Terry Smith Travelers, to provide a trip to the game.
“I got this bus to support our youth football program. Kids couldn’t get rides so that made me buy the bus. I also did this trip so that people in town could get out to the game and support the Mainland Buccaneers,’’ Smith told the Daytona Times.
Smith also owns a lawn service and is the commissioner for the Daytona Beach Cowboys Youth Football and Cheer program.
He made the trip a family affair with his wife, daughter and some of his grandchildren traveling to the game with him.
“I came out to support the Bucs. I came with my parents, the Smith family, Smith Travelers. Thank them. I don’t have a child at Mainland. It was a good game. The kids played hard,” said Kiedra Smith, his granddaughter.
Her daughter, Khloii Smith, 10, a student at Turie T. Small Elementary, also attended with her family. She shared: “The bus ride to the game was fun and so was the game.”
‘A cool trip’
Those on the bus said they enjoyed the game and the trip.
“This trip is great. I came with my friend and my daughter. We are Bucs fans. All three of my daughters graduated from Mainland. We always go to their games. They didn’t win, but we love them anyway,” said Sandra Carter.
Funnell Jones noted, “Got to represent the home team. It was a great contest. I hoped Mainland could have pulled it off. The trip was a nice getaway.’’
Many local youngsters also took made the trip.
“This is a cool trip...we get to drive down here. I think Mainland will win but if not. They came really far,” said Kavarion Giddens, a seventh grader at Campbell Middle School.
Shariyah Rucker is a freshman at Seabreeze High. She had this to say about the bus ride: “I think this trip to the game is cool. It saves money and gas. It got us here. I thought Mainland would win, but I ride with my boys.”
Alumni also jumped on the trip.
“Mainland is my alma mater. I wanted to support the team. I wanted my son to see what it is, what it is to play football and what it takes to get here,” expressed Sharonica Reed.
“This bus trip was convenient. I didn’t have to drive. I just wish I had sat in the front. I sat in the back with a lot of kids but they were respectful.”
The Dancing Lady Cats (DLC) youth dance team also rode the bus to the game and even danced in the stands during the game.
“It was a good game. I think that Mainland should have won. The bus trip was fun and dancing at the game was fun,” said Jameria Hicks, a DLC dance team member.
Kevin Floyd, DLC’s assistant director and coach stated, “I brought my team because I am a Mainland alum. This is a way for me to support my alma mater and community. Also, the girls danced and had a great time.”
John Hall Chevrolet, Daytona Toyota, Daytona Beach Commissioners Ken Strickland, Dannette Henry and Paula Reed, the Volusia County Sheriff ‘s Youth Foundation helped with funding to get students to the game. The students each got a T-shirt and free food.
