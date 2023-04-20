DeLand Middle’s Bridgette Gordon Night set for April 25

DeLand Middle School will honor basketball legend Bridgette Gordon for her accomplishments on Tuesday, April 25.
It will be Bridgette Gordon Night, and between the girls’ and boys’ basketball games, her No. 44 jersey will be retired.
The first game is at 5 p.m., the ceremony honoring Gordon is at 6 p.m. followed by a second game at 6:45 p.m.
Gordon, a DeLand native, starred at both DeLand Senior (now DeLand High) and Junior High (now DeLand Middle) schools in the 1980s.
She went on to star at the University of Tennessee where she won two national titles (1987, 1989) and was a member of the 1988 USA women’s basketball team that won the gold medal at the 1988 Olympics.
Gordon also played professionally overseas and in the WNBA with the Sacramento Monarchs. She also coached college basketball.
She graduated from DeLand Junior High in 1982, DeLand High in 1985 and the University of Tennessee in 1989 and was named Final Four MVP in 1989. She is DeLand High’s leading scorer.
She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.
