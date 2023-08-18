The Beast of the Ball hottest basketball tournament of the summer is on Saturday Aug. 19 in the Holly Hill YMCA at 1046 Daytona Ave. at 11 a.m.
The event is being hosted by the Red Devils Basketball Academy and features local competitive travel ball (AAU) teams. Admission is $2.
The Red Devils play the Vipers at 11 a.m. B.A.L.D.Y Athletics play Wilson at noon. The winners play in a championship game at 1 p.m.
