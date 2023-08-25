Mainland loaded with talent as high school football gets underway
The Mainland Buccaneers are a powerhouse and the most successful local program for around three decades.
Mainland has won 28 straight district titles and made 29 straight playoff appearances with their lone state title coming in 2003.
The Bucs finished 2022 as the Class 3S state runner-up.
They added talent to a talented squad with the goal of winning it all in 2023.
“We must play Mainland Buc football. We must take it one game at a time. We can’t look ahead or past anybody. Everyone is going to give us their best shot,” emphasized Travis Roland, Mainland’s head coach.
Maxpreps.com ranks the Bucs tops in Class 3S and No. 12 in Florida.
Mainland lost running back/wide receiver Ajai Harrell; quarterback Demarcus Creecy and offensive/defensive lineman Malcom Curry to graduation. Wide receiver James Randall moved to Miami.
Returning and transfer players
They return a dominant defensive line trio of seniors Ramon McCullough (three-star recruit) and Lawal “LJ’’ McCray (four-star) with sophomore Christian Hudson (three star). McCray also plays tight end and Hudson also plays offensive line.
Also returning are offensive lineman in seniors Jerard Bell; Jealin Long, Skylar Summers; Collin Wilson and Maddie Santiago (Harvard commit) with junior Johnnie Santiago. Also back is four-star senior corner back Zavier Mincey.
Transfers coming in are three-star senior offensive lineman Elijah Walker (Spruce Creek); three-star senior defensive back Ezaiah Shine (Spruce Creek); senior quarterback Dennis “DJ’’ Murray (Flagler Palm Coast); junior wide receiver Tyree Witherspoon (Deltona); three-star senior linebacker Rodney Hill (Flagler Palm Coast); and senior defensive backs Lawrence Campbell (Seabreeze) and Elyjah Gilliard.
There are also rising youngsters in junior cornerback Phillip Moore along with sophomores in defensive back Jhavin ‘Bubba Westbrook, linebacker Dennis “Tank’’ King and quarterback Sebastian Johnson.
‘A lot of chemistry’
The players are aware of the talent and enjoy being on such a team.
“It feels great. We have a lot of chemistry on the team. Most of us have played together before. We are flying around and getting after it,” responded Ramon McCullough.
Senior wide receiver Emmanuel Yisreal is in his third year on the team.
He echoed, “It’s wonderful. It’s competitive. We go at each other, battling, being physical, rustling and tussling every day. Then it all comes together on game day. It’s great.”
McCullough and Yisreal are seniors and captains; they know this team is special.
“We have all rose together. The boys coming in, we played each other in seven on seven and some in Pop Warner so we know each other. It’s great,” said Yisreal.
Nobody wants that state title more than the players.
McCullough stressed, “We’ve got a team full of athletes and stars get to our heads. We must keep our heads up, go to work every day and keep out the distractions.”
Roland is in his second season as head coach at Mainland. He has been an assistant at the school and a star player and member of the 2003 state title team. He led Flagler Palm Coast (2016-2021) and was an assistant at Seabreeze. This team is its own.
“I think this year, we have been there before. We know where we must go. We know what it takes. I think now we just have to stay patient and get the job done. I think this team knows that. I think they know what it takes to get where they are trying to.”
The Bucs still have their strengths and areas that will need to improve.
“We’re strongest on defense, however, up front on the offensive line, we need to grow. We also must develop the passing game. Other than that, I am glad what we present physically,” Roland said.
“We can’t be complacent. The players know how good they are. Everyone is telling them how good they are. We must fight complacency and not be satisfied.”
