Excitement builds for local prep football season

Teams started practice this week; preseason games set for Aug. 17
Excitement and optimism is in the air as local high school football teams are on the gridiron for fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season.
Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) rules allowed teams to start non-contact practices on Monday and contact practices as of Saturday, Aug. 6.
On Tuesday morning at Mainland High School, Head Coach Travis Roland had his squad ready.
Roland told the Daytona Times, “It’s a great atmosphere. We’re glad to be here. A great vibe right now. Football takes the longest to come back around and it goes fast. You have to savor the moment because 10 weeks rolls by fast. You must get to doing what you must to get in the playoffs.”
Across the river at Seabreeze High, the atmosphere and excitement also were high.
“For us it is a couple of energy days. Long days getting back into it. Guys’ legs must catch up with them. First time having a helmet on in a long time. Pads coming later. It’s a lot of conditioning. The kids are happy to be back out there. I think our chemistry is clicking,” responded Patrick Brown, Seabreeze’s head coach.
Getting focused
Players are also excited to get back to work as well as about the possibilities of the upcoming season.
Malcolm Curry is a rising senior offensive and defensive lineman at Mainland.
Curry expressed, “It’s grind mode right now. We’re getting into it and ready for the season. This time is important to get focused and prepared to be successful in games this season.”
These two weeks of practice before the start of the season are important preparation for teams as they address their needs and access their rosters.
“A lot of it is developmental for the first three weeks to understand what you’re doing on both sides of the ball to get your identity together,” emphasized Brown.
Roland added, “This is really a good time to work on your team and make sure your scheme is tight. You don’t have to prepare for an opponent yet. It’s really fine-tuning the fundamentals of the game right now.”
New classifications
Also, this season there are new classifications. There are Metropolitan, Suburban and Rural Divisions. The Metro and Suburban Division have Classes 1A-4A based on school population. The Rural Division has only Class 1A.
The Metro division is schools in large metropolitan areas such as Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Tallahassee, Seminole and Osceola County and Jacksonville.
Volusia and Flagler teams no longer have to play them to win a state title.
It remains to be seen how it really affects everyone.
“For us it only changed two teams. Orlando Jones and Tampa Jesuit would be the only ones in our classification. The first three rounds stay the same. We would only have seen Jones and Jesuit in the semifinals or finals,” Roland explained.
Brown added, “It’s the same district for us except for New Smyrna. It is to be seen if it works out for us in pursuit for a state title. Lately, it doesn’t help because none of us locally has gotten far. We all lost to more local teams.”
Preseason kickoff classics/jamborees begin on Aug. 17 with the regular season set for the week of Aug. 26.
Mainland plays at Palm Coast Matanzas in its kickoff classic on Aug. 19. The Buccaneers host DeLand at Daytona Stadium on Aug. 26 in their season opener.
The Sandcrabs host Palm Bay Bayside in its classic on Aug. 18 and hosts Spruce Creek at Daytona Stadium for its season opener on Aug. 25.
Coming this month: A high school football preview
