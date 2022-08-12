Fingers represents B-CU at NCSA conference

Bethune-Cookman University Director of Strength and Conditioning Corliss Fingers recently addressed the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NCSA) National Conference in New Orleans.
Fingers, the only Division I female head strength and conditioning coach, shared the need for coaches to bring their whole self to their position.
“You never know who you might connect with and who you might help,” Fingers said.
Fingers shared several anecdotes on how she’s been able to reach her student-athletes at B-CU. Former tennis player Afrika Smith bonded with Fingers first over hair, then developed a relationship where Smith admired Fingers for having such an important role in the athletic department.
“To see a strong woman who looks like me in a position of authority made me feel comfortable to reach for the same goals without feeling the need to dilute who I am.” Smith said in a testimonial. Smith recently graduated with 3.87 GPA as an Accounting major.
Fingers also related how being African American and a female helped her connect to student-athletes.
“They are more comfortable in the weight room when they see someone they can relate to, ‘’ Fingers said. “It has been a space to grow and develop... and not just in sets and reps.”
But being a woman didn’t get in the way when she was working with Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith during her days at Maryland.
“She was very knowledgeable and earned her respect just like any other coach.” Smith said of Fingers in a shared testimonial. “She demanded respect when she led but it never felt forced. It was natural. We all could see that she was comfortable in her own skin. She wanted what was best for us and we could feel it. I’m a better athlete because I was trained by her.”
Fingers, now in her seventh year at B-CU, was the first African American female to be a master’s strength and conditioning coach and just the second female overall to attain that status.
Founded in 1978, the NSCA is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing the strength and conditioning and related sport science professions around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.