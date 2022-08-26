Friday night lights: Prep football season begins

The high school football season is finally upon us after months of anticipation.
Teams played jamborees/kickoff classics last week but this week’s games scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 25) and Friday (Aug. 26) are for real and counts toward the 10-game season records.
Daytona’s two public high schools Mainland and Seabreeze are ready to go.
“We’re excited. The energy is different than it used to be around campus. The kids get to play an entire game now without being taken out. They are looking forward to it,” said Travis Roland, Mainland’s head coach.
Seabreeze Head Coach Patrick Brown noted, “The energy is real over here. We have a lot of Seabreeze guy around the program including alumni who are coaching as well as our principal and former principal.”
A win on Friday would be special for Roland.
Roland noted, “Friday is my birthday which brings more excitement. It will be real fun.”
‘Ready to go’
The local small private schools like Halifax Academy in Daytona are also ready.
“It’s a lot of excitement right now. Our guys are ready to go. Everything counts. We had a good showing in the preseason classic, which should carry over into this game and the rest of the season,” said William Bell, head coach of Halifax Academy.
Seabreeze hosts Spruce Creek on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Daytona Stadium while Mainland hosts DeLand on Friday on Aug, 26 at the same venue.
The rivals call the same stadium home and they open the season against other rivals.
“This being a rivalry game is huge to open our season like each and every year. Spruce Creek is our biggest rival next to Mainland,” said Brown.
Roland echoed, “Mainland has two traditional rivals. Everybody knows Seabreeze but don’t always remember DeLand. It’s our first game of the season since forever. It’s a cross county rival. The rivalry is in all sports; especially in basketball and football.”
Halifax plays on the road at Deltona Trinity Christian Academy which is a familiar foe but not quite the rival.
“It I,s but it is not a rivalry. We used to play them back in the day. We want to re-establish and build that crosstown friendship and rivalry,” said Bell.
Also, local teams are also ready to showcase their top talents including those garnering offers from Division I colleges.
Key players
Mainland has three D-I caliber defensive linemen in juniors Lawal “L.J.’’ McCray, Jr. and Ramon McCollough as well as senior JKwon Mitchell.
“They’ll be needed in order for us to stop DeLand’s rushing attack. They run an old-school single wing offense,” added Roland.
The Mainland Buccaneers also have bonafide stars garnering DI attention in senior wide receiver Ajai Harrell, junior wide receiver James Randle, senior quarterback Demarcus Creecy and junior defensive back Zavier Mincey.
Seabreeze has senior defensive back Eli Campbell who has been ranked as high as the number two safety in Central Florida by one publication.
The Sandcrabs also have junior defensive tackle Mike Shropshire; senior defensive lineman Rashard Frazer; senior safety Crawford Olsen, who runs a 11.1 second 100-yard dash; and senior wide receiver Sam Gonzalez, who is garnering D-I interest.
The Hawks also have a talented squad and are the favorites.
Spruce Creek boasts senior defensive linemen Jesse Smith and Jarique Cooper; senior linebacker Jake Batillo; and senior offensive lineman Elijah Walker.
Halifax features freshman quarterback Karl Nelson; junior wide receiver Tola Dixon; sophomore running back/ defensive back Terry Sloss; junior running back/defensive back Omar Calhoun; freshman defensive back Milton Cross; freshmen defensive back Camari Thomas. They also return Marquez and Malik Mathews.
‘Grown and matured’
From the spring to now, coaches also believed that they have learned a lot about their teams.
“This team is different. They have grown and matured since the spring. The discipline is getting better and so are the fundamentals,” said Bell.
Roland related, “The players love each other. They love to see each other have success. It showed last week in our kickoff classic how the guys really sacrificed and played for each other.”
In the end, everyone is looking to have a successful season.
“We had a full season in the weight room which helps. Our conditioning was good and I think it will transfer over to the playing field,” said Roland.
Bell added, “We just have to remain discipline and play four quarters. We must continue to fight every game, play every down and not get down when things aren’t going well.”
Other Week 1 games
- Moore Haven at Atlantic
- University at Oviedo Hagarty
- Pine Ridge at Matanzas
- Winter Springs at Deltona
- Father Lopez at Windermere Prep
- Taylor at Winter Park Trinity Prep
- Suwannee at Flagler Palm Coast
